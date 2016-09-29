Arts District

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Arts District

9th Annual Benefit for Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory Goes Down This Saturday Night

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-29_at_12.40.55_pm.png

At 15,000 sq. ft. (and a half acre garden), the Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory and Educational Foundation is the largest arts center in America specifically dedicated to every aspect of papermaking, book arts and letterpress printing. Explore it for yourself during the Morgan’s 9th annual benefit and silent auction from 6:30 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1. The benefit is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, and directly supports the Morgan’s more than 60 workshops, exhibitions and special events each year.

“After nine years, we are beginning to see the vision of our mission to provide an epicenter of papermaking arts for established and emerging artists in Northeast Ohio and beyond” says Tom Balbo, Artistic Director of the Morgan Conservatory. “The support from the arts community, our sponsors and all supporters of The Morgan during our Annual Benefit has helped make our vision a reality these last nine years.”

This year’s silent auction includes more than 100 works of art by noted artists from throughout the country on handmade paper created at the Morgan Conservatory, as well as a selection of gift certificates from local art businesses, such as: Art Source, Aspire Auctions, Bonfoey Gallery, M. Gentile Studios, Paper Connections International, Wolfs Art Dealers and Wood Trader.

The evening also includes exclusive live demonstrations in papermaking, letterpress printing and bookbinding, as well as live music from the Syncopated Sin Swing Band with special guest Ernie Krivda, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and more.

General Admission tickets are $35 for nonmembers, $30 for members and $10 for students 18 and older with valid student ID. VIP tickets are available for $75, and include all of the general admission benefits, as well as early 5:30 p.m. entry and auction access (including a Buy It Now option), specialty hors d’oeuvres and exclusive VIP Lounge access throughout the night.

Attending the event? Organizers are asking guests to tag photos and social media posts with #9reasonstolovethemorgan.

Since 2008, the Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory and Educational Foundation has risen to an international destination. Free and open to the public, the Morgan serves as a working studio, formal exhibition space with 85 ft. double-wall gallery, gathering place for the community, educational hub and purveyor of some of the finest handmade paper in the world.

