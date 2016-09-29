Activist Photos Capture Significance of the Civil Rights Movement

click to enlarge
Today, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage opens This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement.
The 4,000-square-foot exhibit, which runs through May 14, 2017, features more than 150 black-and-white images by nine activist photographers who documented the clash between “institutionalized discrimination” and “determined resistance by activists and volunteers” during the Southern Freedom Movement.
Created by the Center for Documentary Expression and Art, the Maltz Museum conceived and produced the Cleveland installation’s films, experience and design. Tonight’s opening commences at 6 p.m. with a reception for members that includes a book signing, a performance by Voices of Imani (Imani Temple Ministries) choir and a chance to explore the exhibition with docents stationed throughout the gallery. Admission is $15, $8 for members.
Earlier today, Kelen spoke to us about the exhibit.
How did This Light of Ours first come together?
The exhibit began in 2006 in Salt Lake City. We were aiming to organize something on Civil Rights Movement for the opening of a human rights exhibition space. The city was interested in refurbishing the old downtown library. We were one of the groups selected. We set about designing an exhibit which took us a year of trial and error. We stumbled upon the idea for activist photos. We were connected to the featured photographers through Matt Herron. He has an agency called Take Stock that licenses the work of activist photographers. We met and interviewed them and then began to select from their bodies of work. The photographers knew each other. They have known each other for 50 odd years, though some know each other better than others.
What did you want to convey with the exhibit?
I had seen an exhibit of vintage prints—the first or original prints from negatives that remain intact. The High Museum [of Art] in Atlanta had done an exhibit that used the work of something like 30 photographers. It was exactly the thing I didn’t want to do. It was a hodgepodge of images without any kind of narrative. There weren’t framing tools. It didn’t make any distinctions between movement organizations. It was created because someone had this love affair with vintage prints, I think. We didn’t want to be didactic, but we did want you to learn something about that history from seeing our exhibit.
Talk a little bit about the photographers involved in this exhibit.
Of the nine photographers, there were a few that came in with some significant training. All of the photographers saw themselves as activists. They are not fine art photographers in the classic sense. They saw photography as a tool for society for self-reflection and change. There are degrees to which they were committed to social change. All of them were fierce individuals and intense. They came with some commitment and dedication. They didn’t just stumble into this and discover they had an interest. Matt Herron was a conscientious objector. George Ballis served in World War II and came out disillusioned. He liked to say, "The Marines said they would make a man out of me. They did make a man out of me; I just wasn’t their man." He got involved with other movements. Maria Varela was radicalized by the Catholic Church. They had an effort called Young Christian Students. Young people in high school were trained to do research and look for ways to protest. She took it seriously. Japanese-Canadian Tamio Wakayams spent some of his childhood in an internment camp. There was a lot of interest in the movement by all these photographers. And the interesting thing about the movement was that it was open. If you showed up in the Atlanta office and were willing to work and committed, you could find a spot. They wouldn’t coddle you. This was real work. They provided a modest salary. I tell people this was not top down movement. It was a bottom up movement and Dr. King became a spokesperson. Looking at it this way suggests that there were millions involved but the core it probably numbered in just the thousands. Life was changed by a relatively small group of people—thousands of people in a country of millions. The movement is an extraordinary window into our power and who we are as a people. Not only can we destroy each other but we can transform each other too.
Talk about the exhibit’s relevance to what’s been happening today.
The one thing that I like to talk about but don’t always convince people of is the tools of the movement. As I became close to the movement and learned more about it, I learned what the tools were and how they were used. These photos and even the music—the songs themselves—served as tools for social transformation to stare down and face up to the destructive and racist forces in our society. The tools of the movement are hugely critical. Society didn’t invent all this, of course. The songs of the movement and the black churches were already there. Other groups were there too. Matt Herron, for instance, came out of the pacifist movement. But now here we are in a polarized moment. The brazen killing of young and older African-American men is stunning because it is so brazen. Its visual presentation in videos and photos is making everyone stop in their tracks. Martin Luther King knew that oppression worked better when it was covered up. The visual presentation of it makes us all gasp.
Now we’re inundated with imagery. Do you think photos used to have more impact?
The availability of image making has definitely cheapened the image. Having said that, the photos on a museum wall work differently. They stop you and hold a moment so you can really see what’s there. If a photographer is capable they can really reveal something in that moment and the complexity of life that otherwise could pass you by. Though we are glutted by images, the vast majority of them don’t matter.