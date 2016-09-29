Scene & Heard

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Everyone Who Worked for the Cavs Last Season is Getting a Championship Ring

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 9:32 AM

And you get a ring. And you get a ring. And you get a ring. 

A nice little story from Joe Vardon yesterday: Dan Gilbert and the minority owners of your 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers have elected to bestow a championship ring not only to the usual crew — players, front office, etc. — but to every damn person that worked for the Cavs or The Q during a Cavs game last season.

Yeah, not everybody is going to score the bling the players get. That piece of jewelry is loaded with approximately 1,567 (estimated) diamonds and looks like this. But, everyone will get something. That includes janitors and cops, vendors and ushers. 

Vardon says estimates have the total price tag at getting all 1,000 or so full or part time workers at about $1 million. 

Go ahead and start the countdown to when one of those beauties (or a fake) ends up on eBay.

