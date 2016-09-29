Scene & Heard

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

Former Ohio Trump Campaign Chair Who Said Racism Didn't Start Until Obama Administration Was In Front Row of Mike Pence Rally Yesterday

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 10:13 AM

Remember Kathy Miller? Garbage moves so quickly with the Trump campaign that it might be easy to forget the volunteer Mahoning County Trump campaign chair who quit just last week. That came after a video interview with The Guardian during which she said things like, "I don't think there was any racism until Obama got elected," and, "If you're black and you haven't been successful in the last 50 years, it's your own fault." She quickly resigned but stood by her wrong assertion that racism was born only after President Obama took office.

Anyway, people like Kathy Miller tend to stick around despite reasonable humans' desires for them to fade to the background. And so there she was in the front row of a Mike Pence rally yesterday in Ohio.

screen_shot_2016-09-29_at_10.10.34_am.png

39 days until the election.

Tags: , , ,

