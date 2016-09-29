Thursday, September 29, 2016
Former Ohio Trump Campaign Chair Who Said Racism Didn't Start Until Obama Administration Was In Front Row of Mike Pence Rally Yesterday
Remember Kathy Miller? Garbage moves so quickly with the Trump campaign that it might be easy to forget the volunteer Mahoning County Trump campaign chair who quit just last week
. That came after a video interview with The Guardian during which she said things like, "I don't think there was any racism until Obama got elected," and, "If you're black and you haven't been successful in the last 50 years, it's your own fault." She quickly resigned but stood by her wrong assertion that racism was born only after President Obama took office.
Anyway, people like Kathy Miller tend to stick around despite reasonable humans' desires for them to fade to the background. And so there she was in the front row of a Mike Pence rally yesterday in Ohio.
39 days until the election.
