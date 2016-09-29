Fundraisers Organized for Newlywed Couple Who Lost Everything in a Fire

as some of you may know, industry institutions and good friends of the bar Pete Daley and Victoria Weiland suffered a devastating housefire this morning, 48 hours after their wedding this Saturday. they are in varying conditions at the hospital, and they've lost everything. we are hosting a fundraiser this Sunday, October 2nd, at the Owl. 100% of profits and 100% of tips will be donated to Pete and Victoria, and because of the generous donations from area restaurants, we'll have an enormous spread as well as products from distilleries such as OYO and Watershed (who are sponsoring the event) and breweries such as Oskar Blues, Great Lakes, and New Belgium. We'll be taking a small donation at the door for the food, then running a cash bar. Come by and see your friends, and raise a toast to Pete and Victoria and to better days. Cheers, friends. Stay safe out there. Link to Facebook event in Bio.

