Fundraisers Organized for Newlywed Couple Who Lost Everything in a Fire

click to enlarge gofundme.com/pnvcle

If you work in the service industry or hang around at certain spots, you probably know Pete Daley and Victoria Weiland. If so, you probably also know what's going on. For the rest of you: Pete and Victoria are delightful people and they lost everything in a fire recently, just days after they got married.(A short news account of the fire can be found here .) A GoFundMe has been organized to raise funds for the couple and the Spotted Owl is hosting a fundraiser on October 2 with all profits and tips benefiting the couple. Details on that event in the IG post below.