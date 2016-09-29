Scene & Heard

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

Fundraisers Organized for Newlywed Couple Who Lost Everything in a Fire

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge GOFUNDME.COM/PNVCLE
  • gofundme.com/pnvcle
If you work in the service industry or hang around at certain spots, you probably know Pete Daley and Victoria Weiland. If so, you probably also know what's going on. For the rest of you: Pete and Victoria are delightful people and they lost everything in a fire recently, just days after they got married.

(A short news account of the fire can be found here.)

A GoFundMe has been organized to raise funds for the couple and the Spotted Owl is hosting a fundraiser on October 2 with all profits and tips benefiting the couple. Details on that event in the IG post below.

as some of you may know, industry institutions and good friends of the bar Pete Daley and Victoria Weiland suffered a devastating housefire this morning, 48 hours after their wedding this Saturday. they are in varying conditions at the hospital, and they've lost everything. we are hosting a fundraiser this Sunday, October 2nd, at the Owl. 100% of profits and 100% of tips will be donated to Pete and Victoria, and because of the generous donations from area restaurants, we'll have an enormous spread as well as products from distilleries such as OYO and Watershed (who are sponsoring the event) and breweries such as Oskar Blues, Great Lakes, and New Belgium. We'll be taking a small donation at the door for the food, then running a cash bar. Come by and see your friends, and raise a toast to Pete and Victoria and to better days. Cheers, friends. Stay safe out there. Link to Facebook event in Bio.

A photo posted by The Spotted Owl (@spottedowlbar) on


