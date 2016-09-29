Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Film

SNL Skit Meets Napoleon Dynamite in Heist Comedy Masterminds

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 5:43 PM

click to enlarge Jason Sudeikis and Zack Galifianakis in Masterminds
  • Jason Sudeikis and Zack Galifianakis in Masterminds
The Pawn, the Brains, the Bait, the Ex, the Law, the Psycho, etc. The posters explained the story of Masterminds, a new heist comedy opening Friday in wide release, much better than we ever could.

Directed by Jared Hess, (the Napoleon Dynamite dude who, for several years, appeared to have the market cornered on eccentric indies), Masterminds is his most mainstream effort yet, bringing the sketch-comedy talents of SNL alums Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis, current cast members (and Ghostbusters stars) Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, and free-agent funny men Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson to bear on a wacky criminal story based (very loosely) on true events.

Galifianakis is David Ghantt. He's an innocent employee of the Loomis & Fargo armored car company and wears his hair after the fashion of Prince Valiant. When his crush Kelly Campbell (Wiig) is fired from Loomis & Fargo, she and her bad-boy chum Steve Chambers (Owen Wilson) convince Ghantt to help them rob the company, an "inside job." Ghantt is persuaded to lend his access only after Kelly says she'll run away with him to Mexico, letting him escape his deranged fiancee Jandice (McKinnon, whose crazy eyes are deployed to maximal effect in a laugh-out-loud engagement-picture photo shoot).

Chambers begins lavishly spending the fruits of the burglary and, worried that Ghantt will rat out the others when Kelly doesn't join him on the lam, he hires a hit man (Sudeikis) to clean up the mess. 

In the manner of movies based on SNL skits, this one features some competent character work — even if these are all variations on themes we've seen these actors play before. (Except of course Owen Wilson, whose performance can't be called a "variation" on anything, because he literally just plays Owen Wilson at all times. Bless him.)  

The arc of the story is such that it never feels like it's building to a climax. There's a heist in act one. There's an attempted assassination in act two. There's an attempted rescue in Act three. It's all fairly disjointed and incoherent — and it lacks the charm and original aesthetic of Napoleon and Hess's earlier stuff  but as pure sketch material, it could be a lot worse. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors Want Bond Revoked for Former 92.3 The Fan Producer J.G. Spooner After Another Alleged Scam Read More

  2. Cali Miles and 11 Others Charged in Cocaine Ring Bust Read More

  3. Capitol Improvements: Theatre Enthusiasts Face Grim Realities with Courage and Grace Read More

  4. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  5. Everyone Who Worked for the Cavs Last Season is Getting a Championship Ring Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation