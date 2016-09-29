Tickets Go On Sale on Saturday for 8th Annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk

click to enlarge
Lakewood might be littered with bars, but it’s also home to some fantastic chocolate shops. Slated to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the 8th Annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk provides participants with the opportunity to visit more than 20 shops and eateries in downtown Lakewood. Each “sweet stop” provides visitors with a unique chocolate treat.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and can be purchased online at LakewoodChocolateWalk.com
. Tickets can also be purchased at lion & blue (15106 Detroit Avenue) and Paisley Monkey (14417 Detroit Avenue).
A $25 General Admission ticket gains you entrance to First Federal Lakewood (14806 Detroit Avenue) at 6 p.m., where organizers will provide attendees with Chocolate Walk supplies. A VIP ticket option is available for $40. The Pre-Walk VIP Reception, limited to only 50 tickets, takes place from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Fear’s Confections and Ice Cream Joy in Uptown Lakewood.
The evening ends at 8 at the Grand Finale Sundae Bar for both VIPs and attendees with general admission tickets.
“Our annual Chocolate Walk represents a unique opportunity to showcase Lakewood’s vibrancy,” says Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive, in a press release. “We hope you can join us for this memorable evening, with proceeds supporting the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance and our Downtown Lakewood Program.”