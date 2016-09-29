Bites

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Tickets Go On Sale on Saturday for 8th Annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 5:03 PM

Lakewood might be littered with bars, but it’s also home to some fantastic chocolate shops. Slated to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the 8th Annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk provides participants with the opportunity to visit more than 20 shops and eateries in downtown Lakewood. Each “sweet stop” provides visitors with a unique chocolate treat.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and can be purchased online at LakewoodChocolateWalk.com. Tickets can also be purchased at lion & blue (15106 Detroit Avenue) and Paisley Monkey (14417 Detroit Avenue).

A $25 General Admission ticket gains you entrance to First Federal Lakewood (14806 Detroit Avenue) at 6 p.m., where organizers will provide attendees with Chocolate Walk supplies. A VIP ticket option is available for $40. The Pre-Walk VIP Reception, limited to only 50 tickets, takes place from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Fear’s Confections and Ice Cream Joy in Uptown Lakewood.

The evening ends at 8 at the Grand Finale Sundae Bar for both VIPs and attendees with general admission tickets.

“Our annual Chocolate Walk represents a unique opportunity to showcase Lakewood’s vibrancy,” says Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive, in a press release. “We hope you can join us for this memorable evening, with proceeds supporting the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance and our Downtown Lakewood Program.”

