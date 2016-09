click to enlarge

Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer spent ten years working on his solo album,so you can't blame him for spending a couple of years on the road in support of it.Keifer, who plays a solo show tonight at 8 at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park , stopped at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum earlier today to donate the guitar he used on the Cinderella tune "Night Songs" as well as a top hat and jacket. Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris accepted the donations and took a few minutes to talk to Keifer — both hail from the Philadelphia area. We spoke to Keifer, who said he couldn't think of a better home for his donations than the Rock Hall, and asked him about his decades-long career and how he overcame the vocal paralysis that once made it difficult for him to sing.