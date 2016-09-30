Beachland Ballroom to Host Paul Simon Tribute Concert

click to enlarge
A long-time fan of singer-songwriter Paul Simon, local singer-songwriter Matt Harmon has assembled a group of local musicians to perform at Paul Simon 75: A Tribute to the Songs of Paul Simon, a birthday bash he’s organized to honor the Rock Hall inductee.
The event, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Beachland Ballroom
will feature local songwriters and duo acts who will perform songs from Simon’s extensive repertoire that stretches back six decades.
Emily Keener, who just performed the Simon track "Still Crazy After All These Years" on NBC's The Voice
, will also perform. Expect to hear tunes such as "Kodachrome," "Mrs. Robinson," "American Tune,” “Still Crazy After all these Years," "Boy in the Bubble," "Obvious Child," "Mother and Child Reunion" and more.
are $12 in advance and $15 day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m.