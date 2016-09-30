Indie Comedy ‘Is that a Gun In Your Pocket?’ Misfires on Many Levels

click to enlarge
As lewd and crude as they might be, cable TV series such as East Bound and Down
and Baskets
feature sharp dialogue and terrific acting as they satirize life in small-town America.
Is that a Gun In Your Pocket?
, the new comedy from writer-director Matt Cooper, aspires to such artistry but falls woefully short of the mark. The jokes are few and far between in the film about a group of women who try to pass gun control legislation.
The movie opens today at the Cedar Lee Theatre, and Cooper will be on hand for a Q&A after tonight's screening
at 7.
The plot centers on a group of gun-loving guys in the small redneck town of Rockford, Texas who take their guns with them everywhere. You can even see shotguns hanging in the back windows of their pickup trucks.
Upset about an incident involving her son Lance (Garren Stitt ), stay-at-home mom Jenna (Andrea Anders) convinces her female friends to withhold sex until the Rockford men agree to get rid of their guns. Her protest soon becomes the talk of the town. The men object, saying things like “it’s a darn fool thing” as they voice their disdain for Jenna’s tactics. One angry woman even paints her husband’s gun pink. The women also put Viagra in the coffee, making the men walk around with bulges in their pants. The juvenile humor here comes across like something a 14-year-od boy might have written.
Town hall meetings follow and city becomes split along gender lines. A National Gun Association rep comes to town and tells the men that the women’s actions are “immoral”; he promises to bring “a truckload of hookers” to town to satiate the men. Sophomoric shenanigans ensue.
Ultimately, the film isn’t smart enough to serve as social commentary or funny enough to function as a compelling comedy.