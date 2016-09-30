Three Cleveland Coffeeshops Will Become Luke's Diner from 'Gilmore Girls' On October 5th

click to enlarge

We're partnering w @netflix to bring @gilmoregirls Luke's Diner to town. Come in 10/5 for a free coffee and other surprises from 7am-noon. pic.twitter.com/Gt7HdZHUjT — Pour Cleveland (@PourCleveland) September 30, 2016

Update: Two additional coffeeshops in Cleveland will join Pour in becoming Luke's Diner on October 5th in collaboration with Netflix andSo if you can't make it to Pour, stop by Vintage Tea and Coffee or Dewey's Coffee House on Shaker Square for free coffee, giveaways and more.Oy with the poodles already, indeed.***(Original story 9/30/16)is coming to Cleveland via Pour Cleveland.Yes, really.The coffee shop just announced it's becoming Luke's Diner for one day and one day only on October 5 from 7 a.m. to noon in partnership with Netflix. (Don't know what Luke's Diner is? Man, you got some catching up to do. Go bingeright now.)There will be free coffee all day and "other surprises," which we can only hope mean Luke and Lorelei and Rory will be there but probably not.Pour Cleveland is at 530 Euclid Ave.Thanksgiving and new episodes ofis oh so close but still oh so far away. This helps a little bit.