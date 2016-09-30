Scene & Heard

Monday, October 3, 2016

Scene & Heard

Three Cleveland Coffeeshops Will Become Luke's Diner from 'Gilmore Girls' On October 5th

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge diner1.jpg

Update: Two additional coffeeshops in Cleveland will join Pour in becoming Luke's Diner on October 5th in collaboration with Netflix and Gilmore Girls.

So if you can't make it to Pour, stop by Vintage Tea and Coffee or Dewey's Coffee House on Shaker Square for free coffee, giveaways and more.

Oy with the poodles already, indeed.

***

(Original story 9/30/16): Gilmore Girls is coming to Cleveland via Pour Cleveland.

Yes, really.

The coffee shop just announced it's becoming Luke's Diner for one day and one day only on October 5 from 7 a.m. to noon in partnership with Netflix. (Don't know what Luke's Diner is? Man, you got some catching up to do. Go binge Gilmore Girls right now.)

There will be free coffee all day and "other surprises," which we can only hope mean Luke and Lorelei and Rory will be there but probably not.

Pour Cleveland is at 530 Euclid Ave.
Thanksgiving and new episodes of Gilmore Girls is oh so close but still oh so far away. This helps a little bit.

