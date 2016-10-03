C-Notes

Monday, October 3, 2016

C-Notes

10 Tribute Acts to Play Beachland's Annual Halloween Party

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge halloween_large_2016.jpg
For ten years now, the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern has hosted a Halloween party and concert that features local bands paying tribute to punk and rock acts of yesteryear. Slated to take place on Friday, Oct. 28, this year’s event will feature 10 tribute bands. Bands will play on both the Tavern and Ballroom stage.

Locals such as the Church of the Lazy Bastards, Teddy Boys and Tom Evanchuck will perform the music of Waylon Jennings, Wings and  Tom Petty, respectively. Michael Sandman and Charles Hill, Jr. will play the music of Simon and Garfunkel, and Denison Flood will pay tribute to Alice in Chains.  

Members of Public Squares, Münin and Dollar Drafts will team up to play Stooges’ covers.

There will also be a costume contest, food and drink specials and more.
The Cleveland Brew Bus will shuttle patrons between Ohio City and the Beachland.

Tickets are $8 with a costume, $12 without a costume. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8 p.m. 

