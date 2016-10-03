Scene & Heard

Monday, October 3, 2016

Scene & Heard

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to Bring Perfectly Unbalanced Tour to Wolstein Center in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Comic and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has won numerous awards for his cast of characters that includes Walter the Grumpy Retiree, Ached the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, Peanut, Jose Jalapeno and Little Jeff, a mini-version of himself.

Forbes once put him on its Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers, and Dunham has set the record for viewership on Comedy Central. He’s sold more than 7 million DVDs worldwide.

Last year, he embarked on the first leg of his Perfectly Unbalanced tour. Now, he's announced dates for another leg of the tour. He performs at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased via the Wolstein Center Box Office and at Wolsteincenter.com.  Tickets can also be purchased via phone at 1-844-407-2279 or at any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.


