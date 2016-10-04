Auction Details for the Naked Donald Trump Statue Announced

click to enlarge
Do you want to own the naked Donald Trump statue?
Of course you do.
It can be yours (and you'll benefit public art in the Coventry Village Special Improvement District
, so a win-win) on October 26th when the sculpture goes up for auction through Gray's Auctioneers.
The auction catalog including this special piece goes live October 7. A private preview for serious potential buyers will be held October 19 - 22 and 24 - 25. Bidding begins at 11 a.m. on auction day, online and in person. The estimated final sale is pegged between $10,000 and $20,000, according to Gray's press release.
What makes this particular naked Trump statue so special, you ask? Out of the five placed around the country, it's the only one reclaimed by Joshua "Ginger" Monroe, the Northeast Ohio-native artist, after it was seized by Cleveland Heights police 24 minutes
after being placed in public. He eventually got it back and organized the auction.
"When creating the pieces, it was important to me that a statue was to be left in the Cleveland area. It's exciting that my work can be used in this way to create lasting public art for community where the sculpture was placed," said Monroe in a press release.
As for the other four statues, one is going up for auction in L.A. on October 22, one was destroyed in New York, one is still being held by police in San Francisco, and one is being displayed by a private business in Seattle.