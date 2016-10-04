Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Scene & Heard

Auction Details for the Naked Donald Trump Statue Announced

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY DEE ZINGALE
  • Courtesy Dee Zingale
Do you want to own the naked Donald Trump statue?

Of course you do.

It can be yours (and you'll benefit public art in the Coventry Village Special Improvement District, so a win-win) on October 26th when the sculpture goes up for auction through Gray's Auctioneers.

The auction catalog including this special piece goes live October 7. A private preview for serious potential buyers will be held October 19 - 22 and 24 - 25. Bidding begins at 11 a.m. on auction day, online and in person. The estimated final sale is pegged between $10,000 and $20,000, according to Gray's press release.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-04_at_12.57.16_pm.png

What makes this particular naked Trump statue so special, you ask? Out of the five placed around the country, it's the only one reclaimed by Joshua "Ginger" Monroe, the Northeast Ohio-native artist, after it was seized by Cleveland Heights police 24 minutes after being placed in public. He eventually got it back and organized the auction.

"When creating the pieces, it was important to me that a statue was to be left in the Cleveland area. It's exciting that my work can be used in this way to create lasting public art for community where the sculpture was placed," said Monroe in a press release.

As for the other four statues, one is going up for auction in L.A. on October 22, one was destroyed in New York, one is still being held by police in San Francisco, and one is being displayed by a private business in Seattle.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Unique Thrift Store in Ohio City Will Close on Saturday Read More

  2. Video: Mob of Kent State Students Go Clown Hunting After Reported Sighting on Campus Read More

  3. Student Marches Planned This Afternoon Before Parma City School Board Meeting Read More

  4. Seven Hills City Council Stomps on Democratic Process, Passes Emergency Ordinance to Permit Bowhunting of Deer Read More

  5. Three Northeast Ohio Middle Schoolers Were Behind Clowning Threats at Area Schools Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation