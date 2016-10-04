Case Western Reserve University Announces Schedule for Its Think Forum Speaker Series

One of the country's leading private research institutions, Case Western Reserve University prides itself on offering “a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting.”
As part of that mission to enlighten its students and the general public, the university annually hosts the Think Forum speaker series, which brings celebrated artists and scientists to campus. The school has just announced the schedule for this year’s series, which includes award-winning playwrights, best-selling authors, a celebrated cultural critic and filmmaker, and a renowned water scientist. Of particular note, scholar extraordinaire Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (pictured), whose speech will also serve as the keynote address for the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities’ Cleveland Humanities Festival, will speak.
The series begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It includes two lectures this fall and two next spring. Each lecture starts at 6 p.m. at the university’s Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel (1855 Ansel Rd.). The lectures are free, and those interested can reserve general admission seating online
or by calling the Maltz Performing Arts Center box office at 216-368-6062. Parking is available at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at the special-event rate of $5.
Here’s the schedule:
Suzan-Lori Parks
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Topic: Between Performance and Conversation
Tony Kushner and Sarah Vowell
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Topic: The Lincoln Legacy: The Man and his Presidency
Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Topic: Ancestry
Jay Famiglietti
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Topic: Can We Solve the Global Water Crisis?