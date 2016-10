Kent State Police have been responding to calls of rumors of a possible clown sighting on campus on Monday evening & early Tuesday morning. — Kent State News (@ksunews) October 4, 2016

why we out here chasing the clowns😂 pic.twitter.com/xFaaVKEMcJ — Mar. (@JamarRobinsonJr) October 4, 2016

The entire Kent state student body is clown hunting — j. (@jordanlydenn) October 4, 2016

Kent State, like other schools and universities, has seen its share of clowning rumors and such this week. Specifically, last night saw multiple rumors and calls on campus.What does the Kent State student body do in the face of such scary clowning rumors as police do their thing to investigate?The answer isn't stay inside their dorms, apparently. It is not to sit and be scared. No, Kent State kids take matters into their own hands and go freaking clown hunting.The video below, posted last night, captures a snippet of the escapade.Go Golden Flashes.