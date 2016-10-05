Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Scene & Heard

All RTA Rapid Lines to Run Until 60 Minutes after Indians Home Playoff Games

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge Waterfront Line, baby.
  • Waterfront Line, baby.
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced Tuesday that all Rapid lines — Red, Blue and Green line trains — would run until one hour after all home Indians playoff games in October.

The Indians open their American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox Thursday evening. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m.

RTA, facing mounting budget shortfalls, enacted a fare hike and service cuts in August. Those cuts have been exacerbated by daily delays. (The @GCRTA Twitter notifications may as well be written by Jean-Paul Sartre.)

The biggest change for rail — for the Red (as of August 27), Blue and Green (as of September 11) — was that the Green Line, on weekdays, no longer left Tower City after 9 p.m. The Blue and Red Lines still did (and do). The Waterfront Line cut off service after 7 p.m., but no one rides the Waterfront Line, so that decision was met with zero visible opprobrium. 

RTA's Indians announcement, then, really only pertains to the Shaker Heights contingent who ride the Green Line, but the announcement is nonetheless a welcome opportunity to use the #RallyTogether hashtag for all parties involved.  

click to enlarge rtamap.png

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Video: Mob of Kent State Students Go Clown Hunting After Reported Sighting on Campus Read More

  2. Seven Hills City Council Stomps on Democratic Process, Passes Emergency Ordinance to Permit Bowhunting of Deer Read More

  3. Unique Thrift Store in Ohio City Will Close on Saturday Read More

  4. Alt-Rockers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Have Learned to Embrace the Chaos of Their Career Read More

  5. The Smith, a 'Contemporary Smokehouse,' to Open in Burton Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation