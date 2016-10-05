All RTA Rapid Lines to Run Until 60 Minutes after Indians Home Playoff Games

click to enlarge
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced Tuesday that all Rapid lines — Red, Blue and Green line trains — would run until one hour after all home Indians playoff games in October.
The Indians open their American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox Thursday evening. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m.
RTA, facing mounting budget shortfalls, enacted a fare hike and service cuts in August. Those cuts have been exacerbated by daily delays. (The @GCRTA Twitter notifications may as well be written by Jean-Paul Sartre.)
The biggest change for rail — for the Red (as of August 27
), Blue and Green (as of September 11
) — was that the Green Line, on weekdays, no longer left Tower City after 9 p.m. The Blue and Red Lines still did (and do). The Waterfront Line cut off service after 7 p.m., but no one rides the Waterfront Line, so that decision was met with zero visible opprobrium.
RTA's Indians announcement, then, really only pertains to the Shaker Heights contingent who ride the Green Line, but the announcement is nonetheless a welcome opportunity to use the #RallyTogether hashtag for all parties involved.
