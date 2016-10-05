Scene & Heard

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Scene & Heard

Closed Ohio Bridal Shop Sues Dallas Hospital Over Treatment of Ebola Patient

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 12:18 PM

The Comings Attractions Bridal store in Akron closed last year. That shuttering was for no normal reason: The bridal store was at the center of the ebola media storm a couple of years ago after Amber Vinson, a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, visited the store. Vinson, of course, was eventually diagnosed with ebola, contracted from a patient at the hospital, and had shopped at the store while infected but before being diagnosed. Coming Attractions closed for 21 days at the time under orders from authorities. Nothing good came of the hysteria except for an interview with an area man who had shopped at the store while Vinson was there and had the only reasonable take on the subject.

That reasonable take was not shared by the vast majority of the subject and the location became known as the bridal shop where the lady with ebola was. The relationship was so clear the first picture on Google for the joint showed people in Hazmat suits.

Anyway.

Fast forward to this month and Coming Attractions has sued Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, saying that its negligence in caring for Thomas Eric Duncan, the patient with ebola who was at the hospital in October 2014, led directly to Vinson's contraction of the disease and the closure of the bridal store. The owners are seeking $1 million in damages.

Via Courthouse News:

Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said at the time that Vinson "should not have been allowed to travel by plane" because "of the fact she was in an exposed group."
Coming Attractions says Presbyterian "negligently failed to heed" warnings of providing nurses with needed training and personal protective equipment while treating Duncan, who ultimately died at the hospital.

The National Nurses United union blasted Presbyterian during the crisis, saying the hospital initially opposed isolating Duncan, placing him for hours in a room with other patients and not providing adequate protective equipment to medical staff.

"Following Duncan's death, the hospital reassured Ms. Vinson, Ms. Pham, and the other nurses that they were at no risk for contracting Ebola even though Ms. Vinson and Ms. Pham had already unknowingly contracted the disease," the six-page complaint states. "On or about Oct. 8, 201[4], the hospital also negligently informed Ms. Vinson and Ms. Pham that they were free to intermingle with family, friends and the public at large, despite the nurses' exposure to the dangerously contagious disease."
Despite a fundraiser to keep the store open and repeated insistences that there was no public health risk, Coming Attractions says business suffered to the point that closure was the only recourse.

