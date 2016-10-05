Exhibit of Native Clevelander's 'Analog' Photos To Open at Loop in Tremont

click to enlarge
Back in 2009, former Clevelander Chad Bilyeu moved to Amsterdam where he now works as a freelance photographer and writer. He actually learned how to take photos from taking a class at his high school.
Bilyeu hasn't forgotten his Cleveland roots. He represents Cleveland proudly with ABSNFC – or Another Bullshit Night From Cleveland – a multimedia studio/apartment based in Amsterdam that delves into art, music, nightlife and publications. It's also home to Bullshit Night Records, the label he started a few years ago.
Bilyeu has just announced that Loop
, the coffee shop and record store in Tremont, will display a solo exhibition of black and white photos — all shot on old-fashioned film — that he’s taken around the world. The exhibit, Boulevardier, kicks off with an opening party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
“I'm pulling out my best analog shots for this one,” says Bilyeu, who's posted some of his work on Tumblr
and Instagram
. “I am a street photographer, and do my best to create intrigue within a single frame. For me, they're my most captivating shots of the last couple of years. They’re all black and white. I’m printing them in Cleveland at the Cleveland Print Room.”
His collection includes candid shots of people in the streets of Europe.
“People don’t usually know when I’m taking their photos," he says. "Some people don’t like it, and I get that. But I want to get pictures of people in their natural environments.”
He’ll also have a series of postcards of photos he’s taken in both Cleveland and Amsterdam.
Local DJ Bang Messiah will provide the tunes at the opening night party.