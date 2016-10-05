Scene & Heard

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Scene & Heard

Jimmy Haslam and His Wife Each Gave $50,000 to Paul Ryan's "Team Ryan"

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 5:04 PM

As is well-documented and widely known, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam comes from a Tennessee family renowned for big political contributions. Jimmy's father Jim Haslam II, in 2014, gave more "hard money" to political candidates than any other Tennessean.

Jimmy's keeping the tradition alive. Thanks to a report from CREW — the Committee for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington — we know that Jimmy Haslam joined other NFL owners in donating to candidates and PACs in 2015.

Jimmy and his wife Susan "Dee" Haslam each gave $50,000 — two contributions of $25,000 each — to "Team Ryan," a joint fundraising committee (JFC) that disburses contributions to Paul Ryan's own congressional campaign, the "Prosperity Action" PAC and the National Republican Campaign Committee.

Haslam joined Miami Dolphins owner, real estate tycoon Stephen Moss, in donating large sums to Team Ryan.

Given that the Browns are now 0-4, it should come as little surprise that Haslam continues to bleed red as much as, if not more than, he bleeds orange. It's also a bummer to see his home address still listed as Knoxville, Tenn.  

In other local political news: the Steve Loomis-led CPPA endorsed Donald Trump this week — Giuliani was in town to say thanks — and LeBron James endorsed Hillary Clinton

