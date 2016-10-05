Rapper and Actor Kid Cudi Checks Into Rehab For 'Depression and Suicidal Urges'

click to enlarge
Yesterday, rapper and actor Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), a local hero who rose to fame with the release of 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day
, announced on his Facebook page that he checked into rehab for "depression and suicidal urges."
"It's been difficult for me to find the words to what I'm about to share with you because I feel ashamed,” he writes. “Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I've been living a lie. It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, but it is something I have to do for myself, my family, my best friend/daughter and all of you, my fans. Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I would've done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. Theres a ragin violent storm inside of my heart at all times. Idk what peace feels like. Idk how to relax. My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it.”
Kid Cudi, who also blossomed as an actor in the past couple of years, says he made the decision to check into rehab because he feels like he can’t trust anyone and needs to have “peace.”
"I deserve to be happy and smiling,” he says. “Why not me? I guess I give so much of myself to others I forgot that I need to show myself some love too. I think I never really knew how. I'm scared, I'm sad, I feel like I let a lot of people down and again, I'm sorry. Its time I fix me. I'm nervous but Ima get through this."
He promises a new studio effort is still “on the way.”
“I wanted to square away all the business before I got here so I could focus on my recovery,” he says. “If all goes well ill be out in time for [the Long Beach music festival] Complexcon and I'll be lookin forward to seeing you all there for high fives and hugs. Love and light to everyone who has love for me and I am sorry if I let anyone down. I really am sorry. Ill be back, stronger, better. Reborn. I feel like s—t, I feel so ashamed. I'm sorry."