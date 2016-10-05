C-Notes

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

C-Notes

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Bring Their Soul2Soul World Tour to the Q in 2017

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-1.jpg
Country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill began touring together some 20 years ago when they embarked on McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour. In 2000 they created the Soul2Soul franchise with a record-breaking tour that became that year’s top grossing and most successful U.S. tour. Ten years ago, they took Soul2Soul II back out on the road.

Now, they’ve announced yet another incarnation. Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 kicks off in New Orleans in April. The 65-city tour celebrates the tenth anniversary of the record-breaking Soul2Soul II tour, the highest-grossing multi-year country music tour of all time. It will mark the first time Faith Hill has toured since 2007. Ticket pre-sales begin on Friday, and tickets for the general public go on sale in waves starting on Friday, Oct. 14.

"We have the best fans in the world, who have been with us through our entire journey and we are so excited to celebrate with them by going back on the road and showcasing an exciting new show,” say Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in a prepared statement. “It’s always great when we get to work together and it’s been a while since we got to do that.”

The tour comes to Quicken Loans Arena on Aug. 17.

Tags: , , , ,

