Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Video: Russ Mitchell Grills Steve Loomis on Police Union's Trump Endorsement
Largely at the urging of Steve Loomis, the Cleveland police union voted to endorse Donald Trump. It was the first time the union had ever endorsed a presidential candidate.
The decision has drawn the ire of the public (there was a protest outside union headquarters last night
) and some members of city council. Lynn Hampton, president of the local Black Shield Police Association (the union for black officers) said a Trump endorsement could increase the existing mistrust of police by minority communities.
It's a fair point, especially when the option was on the table to simply not endorse a candidate.
Loomis joined WKYC's Russ Mitchell for a short discussion last night. The video of that conversation is below. Our main takeaway: Can Russ Mitchell moderate one of the next debates?
