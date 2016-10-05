Scene & Heard

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: Russ Mitchell Grills Steve Loomis on Police Union's Trump Endorsement

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 10:17 AM

Largely at the urging of Steve Loomis, the Cleveland police union voted to endorse Donald Trump. It was the first time the union had ever endorsed a presidential candidate.

The decision has drawn the ire of the public (there was a protest outside union headquarters last night) and some members of city council. Lynn Hampton, president of the local Black Shield Police Association (the union for black officers) said a Trump endorsement could increase the existing mistrust of police by minority communities.

It's a fair point, especially when the option was on the table to simply not endorse a candidate.

Loomis joined WKYC's Russ Mitchell for a short discussion last night. The video of that conversation is below. Our main takeaway: Can Russ Mitchell moderate one of the next debates?


Tags: , , , ,

