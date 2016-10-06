Scene & Heard

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Scene & Heard

385 Fatal Overdoses in Cuyahoga County So Far This Year — And The Problem Is Getting Worse

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office released some statistics today that reveal how bad the opiate overdose crisis is becoming here. Throughout the year so far, 385 people have overdosed and died.

Looking at the late summer and fall, though, it's getting even worse: 52 people fatally overdosed in September, tying the record for most opiate-related fatalities in one month (set in August). And in October so far, 14 people have overdosed and died. That's as of Oct. 6.

The deceased run the gamut in terms of age and geography; many have been residents of the suburbs. 

Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson notes that at least four deaths this year have been linked to carfentanil, the elephant sedative that has entered heroin supply chains in Ohio and across the country. 
