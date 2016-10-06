America's Got Talent Auditions Coming to Cleveland in December

Auditions will be held at the Huntington Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.
In the meantime, start practicing your juggling.
America's Got Talent is coming to Cleveland.
You can now register to audition to be on Season 12 of the show. Auditions will be held December 10 (location currently TBD at a time TBA, so we'll update you when they update us on those details).
In the meantime, you can always send a shaky, vertical smartphone video of your talent ahead of time. Videos should be no longer than 2 -3 minutes in length, according to the official AGT audition website.
Here's video of last season's finale if you have no idea what we're talking about.