Thursday, October 6, 2016

Scene & Heard

America's Got Talent Auditions Coming to Cleveland in December

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 3:44 PM

UPDATE:

Auditions will be held at the Huntington Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.

In the meantime, start practicing your juggling.

agtlocal.jpg

***

America's Got Talent is coming to Cleveland.

You can now register to audition to be on Season 12 of the show. Auditions will be held December 10 (location currently TBD at a time TBA, so we'll update you when they update us on those details).

In the meantime, you can always send a shaky, vertical smartphone video of your talent ahead of time. Videos should be no longer than 2 -3 minutes in length, according to the official AGT audition website.

Here's video of last season's finale if you have no idea what we're talking about.


Jump to comments (0)
