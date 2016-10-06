Scene & Heard

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Metroparks Receives Prestigious "Best in Nation" Gold Medal Award

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CLEVELAND METROPARKS
  • Courtesy Cleveland Metroparks
We're number one. Again. 

This time it's the Cleveland Metroparks taking the top spot and repping Northeast Ohio by winning a prestigious 2016 National Gold Medal Award for excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

Cleveland Metroparks had previously won the award in 1994, 2001 and 2007.

The park system rolled out several new initiatives and projects recently, including kicking off revitalization work at Edgewater Park and the Euclid Beach pier. 

The park district's CEO says the award signifies city's step in the right direction.

"This award validates that our vision, backed by our strategic plan is on target," said Brian Zimmerman in a release. "We are focused on enhancing recreational opportunities and growing trail connections, especially in Cleveland's urban core. Accessibility is a guiding principle in everything we do."

Finalists for the award included BREC in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Johnson County Park and Recreation District in Shawnee Mission, Kansas and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board in Minnesota.

