MOCA Will Host 'Open Projector Night' for Filmmakers

This weekend, MOCA Cleveland presents two distinctly different events. First, MOCA Cleveland debuts its Open Projector Night this Friday evening. On Saturday afternoon, the institution hosts an artist-led voter registration drive. Meanwhile, its Fall 2016 exhibitions remain on view through Jan. 8.You’ve heard of open mic night, but how about Open Projector Night? MOCA’s new series encourages local filmmakers to bring their short films to MOCA for an opportunity for experts and novices to gather and review new shorts in an open mic-style.Films must be 10-minutes or less and provided on a flash drive in .MP4 or .MOV format. Films will be added to the night’s line-up on a first-come, first-served basis until the 60-minute limit is reached. Submit films to OPN@mocacleveland.org.Admission is “Pay What You Can,” with a $5 suggested donation. Film screenings begin at 8 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 7. Uncensored and not pre-screened, viewer discretion is advised.The next day, MOCA shifts its focus to next month’s election. If you’re not already registered to vote, you’re quickly running out of time. The deadline to register to vote in November’s election in Cuyahoga County is Oct. 12. If you still need to register, MOCA Cleveland is hosting For Freedoms’ Voter Registration + Yard Sign Activation.From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 8, visitors can register to vote at this non-partisan, artist-led voter registration drive. During the event, visitors can also create a free, unique “Personal Freedoms” yard sign promoting the issues most important to you. This event is free and open to the public.For Freedoms is an artist-run super PAC founded by artists Eric Gottesman and Hank Willis Thomas. For Freedoms has held previous events in Boston, Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco.“Artists always play a role in the political climate,” says Willis, “but it’s really difficult to play a direct role in the political system. I think that it’s important that art isn’t just seen as decorative or entertaining, but as something that is really engaged.”MOCA Senior Curator Andria Hickey adds, “Ohio is an exciting place to be during an election season. Cuyahoga County and Cleveland specifically, are an electoral bellwether for the region and here, our participation in the political system has a fundamental impact on the future of the national political landscape. The For Freedoms Artist-led super PAC brings a vital perspective to the political process, engaging the PAC (Political Action Committee) campaign model to reveal the role that artists can play in the 2016 Presidential Election. Across the country, the super PAC is inviting us to participate, take action, and define what freedoms we stand for. Here in Cleveland it will be an especially meaningful exchange.”While you’re at MOCA Cleveland, be sure to check out its Fall 2016 Exhibitions:and. The exhibitions remain on view through Jan. 8. General admission for the Fall 2016 exhibitions is $9.50 for non-members, $6 for seniors (65+) and $5 for students with valid ID. Admission is free for MOCA Cleveland Members, children 5 and under, active military and veterans. Additionally, admission is free on the first Saturday of each month thanks to the generous support of PNC.(MOCA Cleveland) 11400 Euclid Ave., 216-421-8671, mocacleveland.org