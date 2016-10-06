You Can Watch Sunday's Presidential Debate on the Big Screen at Local Regal Cinemas

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Yelp, Steve 1362
Regal Crocker Park
Regal Cinemas, one of the nation's major movie theater chains, will be offering free admission Sunday to live screenings of the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. God help us all.
Locally, viewers can check out the big screen debate at the following Regal locations: Crocker Park in Westlake, Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights, Hudson Cinema 10 in Hudson and Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, home of last summer's Trainwreck premiere
"While our auditoriums feature the likes of Batman V. Superman
or Alien vs. Predator
, we are excited to offer voters a chance to watch Clinton vs. Trump as they go head to head on the big screen," said Steve Bunnell, Regal's chief content and programming officer, in a real savvy press release. "As we continue to look at ways to bring alternative content to our screens, we invite you to come cheer and jeer the candidates at Regal this Sunday."
The cheering and jeering will be lubricated by one gratis beverage, courtesy of Regal, for those attendees who also buy a popcorn.
The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, and tickets — though free — must be collected at the theater box office.