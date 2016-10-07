Scene & Heard

Friday, October 7, 2016

Scene & Heard

Another Awesome Ohio Stadium Cake as OSU Looks to Beat Indiana This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 2:05 PM

The Ohio Stadium Cake Crew has crafted another delicious-looking giant cake this year, ahead of the OSU-Indiana game this weekend. 

Up here in Cleveland, we're all anxiously awaiting today's Tribe-Sox Game 2, but, for a moment, we're pausing to shine a light on this terrific organization. For years now, the Ohio Stadium Cake Crew has been creating intricate confections in the likeness of the Shoe. Along the way, they've raised more than $164,000 for the school and and awarded 64 scholarships to OSU students. 

It seems that down in Columbus, OSU football players and their fans, especially those who benefit from a wide array of scholarships, can have their cake and (cliche becoming tedious)
