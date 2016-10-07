Scene & Heard

Friday, October 7, 2016

Scene & Heard

Single Mother of Two Also Lost Everything in Fire That Destroyed Newlyweds' Belongings

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-04_at_12.49.03_pm.png
A week or so ago we told you about Pete Daley and Victoria Weiland, a couple of newlyweds who lost everything in a fire just days after their wedding. Pete and Victoria are well loved in the service industry and a couple of fundraisers were organized. A GoFundMe has raised $16,000 of a $50,000 goal so far and the Spotted Owl threw a fundraiser where some $21,000 was raised, according to an IG post about the event. (It's unclear whether that number is independent of the GoFundMe total or includes it, but that's beyond the point.)

That September 27 fire also affected another family whose hardships haven't gotten the attention of Pete and Victoria.

"Rachel is a single mom of two whose apartment was also on fire, with her and her family inside," read an email we got earlier this week. It was from Rachel's best friend.

It turns out Rachel Todd is a single mother of two who also lost basically everything that night. Her two boys are 10 and 3. The youngest will be turning 4 in a few days. She'd planned a Batman-themed party at the apartment. That's no longer possible. Any belongings that can be salvaged from her place will need professional cleaning after the smoke damage. In the meantime, she's figuring out where her and her family will stay.

"My youngest son's room shared a wall with the room of my neighbors where the fire originated," Rachel told Scene. "The fire spread into his room while we slept. By the pure grace of God my family was able to get out safely. A big thank you to our hero of a pitbull for waking me up."

Thank that dog, indeed.

"My apartment has been deemed unlivable due to the fire," she said. "I have two young boys who have lost everything — their home, their sense of security, their clothing, their toys. I have to figure out how I will rebuild our lives from something that wasn’t even our fault."

So, kudos to everyone that helped Pete and Victoria, but just a reminder that they weren't the only ones whose lives were upended that night. 

