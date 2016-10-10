Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, October 10, 2016

Scene & Heard

An Endorsement for Cleveland.com's Endorsement of LeBron James' Endorsement

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-10_at_11.20.24_am.png

Although the presidential endorsement of the Scene Editorial Board is short and simple, we thought we'd muddle the process instead and put the focus on us, not the readers. We could explain our thought process in a direct manner, but what would distinguish that from the litany of thoughtful, cogent and well-written arguments already out there from editorial boards across the country? (And could we even muster something of that quality if we tried?) More importantly, how could we landgrab some pageviews in that scenario?

In an election marked by many absurd things, including an unending and growing celebration of celebrity/athlete culture, we have opted to go with the spirit of this election season and use an over-the-top vehicle — our concurrence with Northeast Ohio's largest media outlet's craven use of Northeast Ohio's own international celebrity — for announcing our choice.

We say, quite simply, we agree with Cleveland.com's endorsement of LeBron James' endorsement of Hillary Clinton. 

Yes, this is a stunt, a gimmick. It befits the circus atmosphere of this media market. Like the ringmasters themselves, we hope we have grabbed your attention and pageviews.

(Tomorrow's the deadline to register to vote in Ohio. FYI. Easy info on how to do so in the link.)

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Politics, Media

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. New York Style Pizzeria to Join Detroit Shoreway’s Eclectic Food Scene Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Square 22, a Little Taste of Tremont in Strongsville Read More

  3. Video: The Only Good Thing to Happen During the Browns Game Yesterday Read More

  4. Clowns Aren't Going to Get You Read More

  5. Video: Bay High School Football Team Honors Cheerleader Battling Cancer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation