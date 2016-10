I'm just so thankful for such amazing people. Much love to the football team&everyoneđź’– thank you for making me feel amazing! @BayAthletics pic.twitter.com/oCAKOOgxJe — Jane Finley (@janemariefinley) October 8, 2016

Ready for your office to get a little dusty?Here's the Bay High School football team honoring Jane Finley, a Junior Rockette cheerleader who's battling cancer, on Friday night.