This is how the NFL wants players to react after scoring a TD pic.twitter.com/CBrM1Dffxo — Justin (@TheJustinSports) October 9, 2016

The Browns lost, looked bad, had a couple more players get hurt, and played in front of a sizable Patriot fanbase at home.Did anything good happen? Just one thing, by our count. Andrew Hawkins' touchdown celebration, which was some inspired performance art directed at a league that is throwing penalty flags and fining players for just about any celebration.