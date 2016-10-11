Scene & Heard

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Scene & Heard

More Northeast Ohio Teens Arrested or Sought for Making Clown Related-Threats

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 1:57 PM

The scary clown chronicles continue, and so do the revelations that online threats are coming from teens. (Of course.)

Today's entry comes from Perry Township, where police responded to a threat with an arrest on Monday.

COURTESY PERRY TOWNSHIP POLICE
  • Courtesy Perry Township Police

COURTESY PERRY TOWNSHIP POLICE
  • Courtesy Perry Township Police

The person behind a threatening Twitter messages from @Fr0wntheCl0wn (the account has since been suspended, in case you were wondering) is a 7th grader in the Perry Local School District. A 12-year-old. The student was charged with one count of inducing panic, a felony, and was taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System detention facility in Canton Township.

Also down Canton-way, via the Repository: Four people in clown masks were spotted at an intersection the other night in East Sparta. The Magnolia police department, which handles work for East Sparta, shared the account on its Facebook page. Tips quickly poured in, because, as Sgt. Michael Balash of the Magnolia police said, "In a town of 1,000 people, even though you may have a mask on, multiple people who witnessed this, know who the participants were. This is teenagers, we think, making very poor decisions."

This has been today's not very surprising clowning update.

