Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Nature's Bin in Lakewood Will Close on Nov. 12

Cornucopia Inc., the organization that runs Nature's Bin in Lakewood, announced this morning that the market will close on Nov. 12, after 41 years of business.

Declining sales led to the decision. The catering side of Nature's Bin will remain in operation.

“The community’s support over the years through donations to Cornucopia and by shopping at Nature’s Bin is appreciated and has helped to make it possible for people who participated in our training programs to gain valuable tools that prepare them to enter the workforce and lead more productive lives,” says Cornucopia executive director Nancy Peppler. “However, as options for purchasing traditional, natural and organic products have expanded, we have experienced a dramatic decline in sales and we can no longer continue to operate Nature’s Bin.”

Recently, for instance, a Whole Foods opened in Rocky River. 

But the organization's vision remains alive. One of the core tenets of Cornucopia's mission has been to "empower people with disabilities through job training and placement" — particularly through Nature's Bin. Cornucopia "will continue to provide services through its five other training sites in its mission help people with disabilities develop skills and confidence leading to sustainable employment."

