Cleveland Beer Week Filling up with Great Events

Hank Shaw is a forager, angler, hunter, gardener and author of such books as “Duck, Duck, Goose” and his latest work, “Buck, Buck, Moose,” which is the most comprehensive book on cooking “deer and deer-like things” like elk, moose, antelope and caribou. His work has been published in Food & Wine and Field and Stream, and he has appeared on shows like Andrew Zimmern’s “Bizarre Foods America” and Steve Rinella’s “Meateater.”
On Tuesday October 18, Shaw will join the folks at Butcher and the Brewer
(2043 East 4th St., 216-331-0805), including new brewmaster John McGroarty and chef Jim Blevins, to celebrate the release of his new book. The event kicks off with a "Meat & Greet" reception at 7 p.m. offering housemade charcuterie and cheese, braised venison meatballs with sage onion gravy and a variety of house brews. A four-course dinner follows, with items like lamb heart pastrami with sauerkraut paired with Festbier, rabbit and IPA terrine paired with Passenger Seat, elk weisswurst and spaetzle paired with Positively E. Fourth Street, and finally braised venison with wort-braised barley served alongside Fernway Harvest.
"We are super excited to have the opportunity to have Hank Shaw at Butcher and the Brewer," says partner Jason Workman. "His ideals of honest food, eating locally, and cooking from scratch align perfectly with our restaurant philosophy. Chef Jim Blevins has created a special menu to highlight Hank’s passion for hunting, wild game and great beer. This is one dinner not to miss!"
The cost is $70 per person ($90 with Shaw’s book). Click here to register
.
Victory Brewing has been on the leading edge of the craft beer trend for two decades. On Tuesday October 18, from 7-10 p.m., Victory co-founder Bill Covaleski will join Buckeye Brewing Co
. brewmaster Garin Wright and chef Chuck Leggett for an intimate smoke-themed beer dinner.
“The theme of this night will be smoke, which when done properly lends itself to a certain sophistication, similar to the legacy Victory has created over the last 20 years of brewing excellence,” say event organizers.
The four-course feast will feature hickory-smoked oysters with Victory Otto smoked mignonette paired with Tart Ten. Next up is mesquite-smoked chicken liver pate on housemade sage crackers with a pistachio pesto paired with a cask of Old Horizontal. Course three offers cherrywood-smoked duck breast pastrami with root vegetable hash, pea tendrils and cherry port reduction paired with aged V-Twelve. Last up is applewood-smoked pumpkin strudel with spiced cream cheese quenelle and salted caramel drizzle paired with Festbier.
Only 50 tickets ($35) will be sold. Grab them while they last here
.
Great Lakes Brewing Co
-
Photo Courtesy of Dylan Nissen via Instagram
. (2516 Market Ave., 216-325-0226) greatlakesbrewing.com has done more to elevate Cleveland’s status as a top beer city than all our other breweries combined. That’s because most of those other breweries have Great Lakes to thank for giving their head brewers a start.
On Thursday October 20, Great Lakes will be hosting a special Alumni Brewmaster’s dinner in the brewery’s Tasting Room that honors Great Lakes brewers past and present. Attendees will learn the inside story on Northeast Ohio’s craft brewing history from the region’s best brewmasters. On hand will be the head brewers from Hofbraühaus (Josh Jones), Market Garden Brewery (Andy Tveekrem), Thirsty Dog Brewing (Tim Rastetter), Goldhorn Brewery (Joel Warger), Fat Head’s Brewery (Matt Cole) and Great Lakes (Mark Hunger).
Each GLBC alumni brewer will feature one beer from his current brewery paired with a dish prepared by Great Lakes’ head chef Rock Finley. Guests can look forward to Fat Head's Hop Stalker Fresh Hop IPA paired with Fest bratwurst and spicy sauerkraut, Hofbräuhaus Red Lager paired with Oktoberfest soup, Goldhorn hefeweizen paired with roasted parsnip and hazelnut salad, Thirsty Dog Rail Dog Smoked Black Lager paired with pork shank with smoky pork au jus and Market Garden Franklin Castle Pumpkin Spice Ale paired with an autumn-themed confection. Additionally, Great Lakes will feature a surprise beer to open the evening and a surprise beer to close out the evening.
Seating ($60) for this first-ever Cleveland Beer Week event is limited to 40 guests. Click here to register
.