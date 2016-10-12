Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Dumb Ranking Says Cleveland Among Saddest Cities in U.S.
Ohioans have the longest faces in the U.S., according to the Community Well-Being Index measuring a bunch of things they're apparently not very good at measuring.
Of the 20 Saddest Cities in the U.S
., seven are in Ohio and include Cleveland. Cleveland ranks the lowest on the list at 17, with the city's population loss as the biggest contributing factor.
Akron comes in 16th due to high unemployment, Cincinnati ranks 10th, Columbus clocks in at 8th, Dayton is in 4th, Toledo is in 2nd and number one is Youngstown.
How the Bay Area wasn't the saddest place in America, what with losing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals and all, is beyond us.
