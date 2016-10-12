Scene & Heard

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Scene & Heard

Geauga Lake's Big Dipper Will Be Torn Down in Coming Weeks

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 11:39 AM

In news that is both not surprising and sad, the Big Dipper will be torn down in the coming weeks, according to Cleveland.com.

The ride, which opened in 1925, had basically been destined for rubble since 2007, when Geauga Lake's parent company announced the park would be closing. Rounds of pleas to save the beloved coaster went out since then, but to no avail.

Duffield Milkie, executive vice president of Cedar Fair, told Cleveland.com:  "We have worked cooperatively with Aurora and Bainbridge to preserve select artifacts from the ride. There are no other plans to sell, relocate or salvage the structure at this time."

Relatedly, since it's sat dormant for so long and Geauga Lake has become a ruin-porn destination, trespassing has increased and so too have concerns on the part of Cedar Fair for the safety of people wandering about.

The company announced late this summer that Wild Water Kingdom, the last remaining operating portion of the site, would also be closing.

If this all leaves you feeling nostalgic, check out the rise and fall of the park in the video below.


