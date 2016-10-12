Here's an Ohio Campaign Commercial That Doesn't Suck

You live in Ohio (probably), which means you've been bombarded with an endless barrage of political commercials this election season. Most, if not all of them, are bad.
This one is not.
Meet Aftab Pureval, a Democratic candidate for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. Pureval is a Procter & Gamble attorney up against incumbent Republican Tracy Winkler. He's looking to make some headway in the race. One way he's trying to accomplish that goal: a $125,000 commercial blitz on airwaves down Cincinnati way. And, if political Twitter is any indication, he's not doing a bad job. The spot below launches today and features an Aflac-like duck quacking "Aftab." Enjoy.