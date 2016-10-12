Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Scene & Heard

Ohio Prisoner Charged for Doing an Interview about the National Prison Strke

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge DOUG BROWN / SCENE
  • DOUG BROWN / SCENE
Siddique Hasan, an inmate at Ohio State Penitentiary, is facing sanctions after doing an interview with NPR about the national prison strike that began Sept. 9. As Scene reported prior to the strike, prison officials have gone to lengths to keep information contained within the walls of their institutions. Media coverage has been duly scant.

He was charged with “unauthorized use of telephone or violation of mail and visiting rules." Laura Gardner, the warden’s assistant, told The Intercept that “per DRC’s media policy, telephone media interviews are not permitted nor are media interview with Level 5 inmates.”

Earlier, Hasan said, he was told not to conduct any interviews with the press — an order that was ratcheted up from the previous rule prohibiting only on-camera interviews. The Intercept continues:

“Since I am not a coward or a passive ‘nigger’ that takes unconstitutional orders from my oppressive captors, I have no intention of passively submitting to such a threat,” Hasan wrote in a message to The Intercept, sent through a monitored prison communication service. “I expect to be put in isolation sometime soon, found guilty by their kangaroo court, and then given more phone restrictions in order to excommunicate me from the media and the outside world. If so, come what may and let the wind blow wherever, for I will never capitulate to their unconstitutional demand and this new form of harassment.”

Hasan has been at the center of debates revolving around inmates' communications and access to media outlets — including as part of an ongoing lawsuit that dates back to the 1993 Lucasville riots. When the 20th anniversary rolled around in 2013, Hasan and other inmates involved with the riot were barred from talking with reporters (some of whom are also named plaintiffs in the case).

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Parma School District Will Address $9 Million Clerical Error in School District's Budget This Afternoon Read More

  2. Cleveland Beer Week Filling up with Great Events Read More

  3. Bond Reduced for Joshua Gaspar, Man Who Hit and Killed Ohio State Highway Patrolman Kenneth Velez Read More

  4. Here's an Ohio Campaign Commercial That Doesn't Suck Read More

  5. Geauga Lake's Big Dipper Will Be Torn Down in Coming Weeks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation