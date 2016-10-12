Parma School District Will Address $9 Million Clerical Error in School District's Budget This Afternoon

click to enlarge
Buried in the 266-page five-year forecast for the Parma City School District submitted to the state last May by new PCSD treasurer David Crowley was a $9 million clerical error, it looks like. The school district, as you may know, is in the midst of heated debates and parental pushback as drastic cuts have been proposed to answer a $9 million deficit this year and a projected $8 million deficit next year.
While the clerical error stands out — it's an astounding number — what, if anything, it means for the future is unclear. Here's how we got here:
Line 4.030 accounts for treasurer and audit fees. As submitted, it called for $10.2 million.
Parma parent Amanda Marie Karpus printed out the entire 266-page document in late September and went over it with her husband at the dining room table. They highlighted Line 4.030. Earlier this week, she asked about it at the school board meeting. No one had a good answer for her. Why that much?
There was no good answer, it appears, because it was wrong.
In a Facebook Live video posted last night to the Parents for Parma Education page
(you'll only be able to view it if you belong to the group), Karpus explained she was told by the district yesterday that the number should have been $1.2 million.
What does that mean? The school district is addressing the issue at a press conference today at 1:30. There aren't many more answers than that at this point. But it looks like it's not found money. In other words, a mysterious $9 million extra dollars to stave off financial disaster didn't appear. And the impending levy on the November ballot still needs to pass to bolster the district's finances.
A call to current school board president Lynn Halloran was not returned this morning.
A call to current treasurer David Crowley was not returned this morning.
This all began with Crowley back in the spring, it's worth noting. The new treasurer arrived and told the board that the district's financial prognosis was not good and that the former treasurer, Dan Bowman, had something to do with that.
"As our new Treasurer delves into our finances, we have become aware that our financial status is not reflective of what we were told by our former Treasurer," former Parma Board of Education president Kathleen Petro wrote to parents on May 31. "The lack of consolidation savings, the 1 to 1 technology costs, the over-estimating of revenues and underestimating of expenditures have had a devastating impact on our district's financial picture."
We'll keep you updated as this unfolds.