Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Video: Watch the Tribe's ALCS-Clinching Celebration From Trevor Bauer's Point of View
What does it look like to clinch a trip to the ALCS? Lots of champagne and beer, for starters. You wouldn't know firsthand, of course, but thankfully Trevor Bauer captured the team's win and celebration on his GoPro camera on Monday, just like he did when the Tribe clinched the division in Detroit, so you can watch from his POV.
Is it Friday yet?
