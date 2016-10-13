Scene & Heard

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Scene & Heard

Adopt a Hurricane Matthew Dog from the Cleveland APL

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CLEVELAND APL'S 2016 PET CALENDAR
  • Photo courtesy of the Cleveland APL's 2016 Pet Calendar
With room to spare on its adoption floor, the Cleveland Animal Protective League has accepted 16 adoptable dogs from shelters in South Carolina, lately battered by Hurricane Matthew.

The APL was contacted by the Humane Society of the United States about taking dogs from shelters in the south affected by the storm. These are dogs that will remain in Cleveland permanently, not pets that were lost or displaced by the weather and who — Homeward-Bound-style — might still have owners looking for them.

The 16 dogs arrived about 1 a.m. at the APL Wednesday night, said APL's Communications & Events coordinator Carmen Rey, so little is known about ages and breeds of the dogs. More information will be available later in the day. 

Some of the dogs will be housed at the APL's main location, said Rey. Others will be put up for adoption at the APL's Parma PetSmart location.

You, too, could own a #HurricanePup.

