Thursday, October 13, 2016

C-Notes

Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour Coming to Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge BRIAN BOWEN SMITH
  • Brian Bowen Smith
It’s a well-documented fact at when members of the Beatles heard the Beach Boys’ 1966 album Pet Sounds, it inspired them to write and record Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Earlier this year, Brian Wilson, the architect behind Pet Sounds, embarked on the Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour. For the tour, he’ll perform the iconic album for a final time. Now, he’s just added 37 new dates, including an April 22 date at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, to next year’s run of the tour.

VIP ticket presales are currently underway. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“There were so many cities on this great tour that myself, my band, Al [Jardine], and Blondie [Chaplin] just couldn’t get to playing,” says Wilson in press release announcing the 2017 dates. “We’re performing more shows than ever before and the fans keep asking for more! It’s been a real trip so far and I’m happy that we’ll have the chance to reach so many people that weren’t able to catch our shows this year.”

In addition to playing Pet Sounds in its entirety, Wilson will also play “top hits” and “fan favorites” spanning his 54-year career with the Beach Boys and as a solo artist.

As a member of the Beach Boys, Wilson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

