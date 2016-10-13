Scene & Heard

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Teens Carjack Limousine, Broadcast Joy Ride on Facebook Live

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 12:22 PM

Three teens have been charged with aggravated robbery after being accused of carjacking a limo—then bragging about the feat via Facebook live.

Police say Norman Henry, 19, Ty'Juan Philpot, 18, and Jesse Varner, 18, approached the limo driver at the McDonald's on Carnegie downtown on bicycles. He'd just dropped off a couple for an Indians game vs. the Boston Red Sox last week and was waiting for the game to end to pick them back up. The driver says the teens initially asked if he could take them to a drive-through in the limo before attacking him and stealing the keys.

The driver says the teens also made off with his wallet, $340 and cellphone. The attack left him with a concussion.

The trio eventually crashed the limo at East 35th Street and Central Avenue, but not before taking it for a ride the next day and broadcasting the joy ride on Facebook live. The video from Varner's page is no longer available, but it captured the trio smoking weed and sticking their head out the moonroof, according to Cleveland.com.

click to enlarge COURTESY CLEVELAND.COM
  • Courtesy Cleveland.com
All three teens have criminal histories.

No court dates have been set as of yet.

