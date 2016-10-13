C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

C-Notes

Rapper Kid Cudi Issues Music Video for New Single

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 10:41 AM

FACEBOOK.COM
  • Facebook.com
Rapper Kid Cudi might’ve checked himself into rehab, but that hasn’t stopped him from releasing a new music video for “Frequency,” the single from his forthcoming album, Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’.

The atmospheric song’s lyrics reference “couple girls, couple stories, and a couple ’shrooms,” and the video, which takes place in a dimly lit magical forest, is appropriately trippy.

It features a shirtless Cudi cavorting with half-naked women who randomly break into evocative dance moves throughout the clip.

The album is reportedly delayed due to sample clearance issues, but in his announcement about checking into rehab, the Cleveland native assured fans that “the album is still on the way.”

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Kid Cudi, Frequency Music

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Parma Admits $9 Million Clerical Error in School District Budget, Says It Doesn't Affect Bottom Line, Announces Internal Audit Anyway Read More

  2. Dumb Ranking Says Cleveland Among Saddest Cities in U.S. Read More

  3. Mother, Grandmother Sentenced in Heroin Overdose Death of Akron Teen Read More

  4. Geauga Lake's Big Dipper Will Be Torn Down in Coming Weeks Read More

  5. Cleveland Beer Week Filling up with Great Events Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation