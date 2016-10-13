Scene & Heard

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: "What Happened at Baylor's at Baylor"; Hue Jackson Defends Art Briles Browns Visit

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 10:10 AM

Everyone seems to love Hue Jackson. Despite the Browns' record, he appears to resemble an actual NFL football coach, something the team hasn't had in years. Which makes his decision to bring disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles on a visit to the Browns to tap his offensive acumen all the more disappointing. At Baylor, Briles and others in the administration were accused of ignoring the victims of sexual assaults by football players and athletes. There are now four Title IX lawsuits against the school as of this week. Earlier this month, the school's Title IX coordinator, Patty Crawford, resigned and told CBS "that the university's senior leadership wouldn't allow her to fulfill her responsibilities and that the school continues to violate Title IX."

So, many, including us, wondered how Hue Jackson would defend bringing Briles to Cleveland for a visit with the team, since there really doesn't seem to be a defense. Here's his answer:


"What happened at Baylor's at Baylor." For a guy whose hardline stance on character drew plaudits from Browns fans, that's not a great answer. And for a team that just christened a statue of an alleged serial domestic abuser, it's another example to the fans of how they feel about women. 

As Dan Labbe writes over at Cleveland.com: 

"Whatever's happened at Baylor, I'm not condoning," Jackson said, "or him being here says that we condone anything."

His presence may not mean they condone what was alleged at Baylor. It certainly appears they are tone-deaf to it, though.
Tone deaf indeed. But what else would you expect from the Browns. 

