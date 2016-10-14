9 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Sturgill Simpson
An old school country guy who will even play a bit of bluegrass in his set, Simpson is a strange choice for the alt-rock festival, but Simpson, who doesn’t show much emotion while playing, fronts a terrific band that include guitarist Laur “Lil’ Joe” Joamets, a guy whose gritty guitar work gives the songs a real edge. Simpson isn’t a flashy performer but he’s a terrific songwriter and singer. If previous shows are any indication, expect the set to conclude with a vigorous jam that delves into garage rock territory. 8 p.m., $30-$40. Masonic Auditorium
Davy Knowles
With a new album, Three Miles From Avalon
, due out on this very day, Davy Knowles is sure to hit Cleveland with a spring in his step. We’ve been spinning the record at Scene
’s worldwide headquarters, and can attest that it’s a groovy collection of upbeat blues rock tunes. The guy’s got chops; over the years, he’s cut his teeth touring with Jeff Beck and, at other times, the Rhythm Devils, tapping into some serious rock ‘n’ roll DNA. While he weaves a nice Celtic influence into his material (he went to high school and formed his first band on the Isle of Man), Knowles hews close to American rock songwriting structures. (Eric Sandy), 8 p.m., $15 ADV, $18 DOS. Music Box Supper Clu
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Cornmeal
The early- to mid-2000s saw this Chicago-based bluegrass outfit rising steadily in stature among college radio and regional and national festivals (Telluride Bluegrass, Wakarusa, etc.). Their tight, practiced sound always blended the historical legacy of gin-yoo-wine bluegrass and with the contemporary jam band ethos. Every show is unique. Every show is an opportunity to build a new world. (Sandy) 8:30 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. Beachland Tavern
The Devil Wears Prada
There's just something about the hardcore act the Devil Wears Prada that is unlike another other band. The group has a terrific live show. Whether it’s their light show that fits so well into their music and showman style or their ability to sound so tight and perfect with every performance. The Devil Wears Prada is one of, if not the best, live bands in the hardcore scene right now and has been for years. (Martin Harp) 5:30 p.m., $22 ADV, $25 DOS. The Agora Theatre
Distant Signals
Over the course of the last few years, this Pittsburgh band has become one of the nation's best Rush tribute acts. The band's rendition of "Distant Early Warning" features the tune's beefy bass riffs and high-pitched vocals as the group delivers the song precisely, nailing all its off-kilter time signatures. The guys also play "Tom Sawyer," one of Rush's biggest hits, with plenty of swagger and accurately replicates the trippy synthesizer riffs. Expect to hear these songs and more at tonight's show. (Niesel) 9:30 p.m., $10. Brothers Lounge
Get the Led Out
The Led Zeppelin tribute act Get The Led Out (GTLO) aims to capture the "essence" of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and bring it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group features six veteran musicians who "re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed." Expect to hear guest singer Diana DeSantis join the band as it rips into classics such as “Tangerine” and the “Battle of Evermore." (Niesel). State Theatre
Simple Plan
Shortly after forming in 1999, the Montreal-based pop-punk act Simple Plan signed a When the pop-punk act Simple Plan signed to its Atlantic Records in 2002 to release its debut, No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls, the execs at the label were anxious for the album to come out. Boy, were they ever wrong. years later, the group is still going strong and comes to House of Blues tonight in support of its new album, Taking One For the Team
. (Niesel) 7 p.m., $27.50/$30.50. House of Blues
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Birth — Special Reunion Show
From 1998 to 2004, birth, a Cleveland/New York-based saxophone, electric bass, drums trio, received attention and praise from some of the leading voices of the avant-garde jazz and creative music world. Birth released four records to great acclaim, including two studio records, as well as collections of live recordings. After a performance at the High Mayhem Festival in Santa Fe New Mexico in 2004, the group went on an indefinite hiatus. Saxophonist Joshua Smith relocated to just north of San Francisco, where he has performed with various groups under his own direction and as a sideman. Bassist Jeremy Bleich relocated to the Southwest and drummer Joe Tomino decided to devote his time to studio and touring projects. Tonight's reunion show at Mahall’s comes as the band has decided to record at a new studio space in the Masonic Temple in Ohio City. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Mahall's 20 Lanes.
Max and Iggor Cavalera Return to Roots Tour
When they played together in the metal band Sepultura, singer-guitarist Max and his brother, drummer Iggor Cavalera, who currently play together in Cavalera Conspiracy, explored their Brazilian heritage on the 1996 album, Roots
. For the current tour, Cavalera Conspiracy guitarist Marc Rizzo and bassist Johny Chow will join the Cavaleras as they play the groundbreaking album in its entirety. 6 p.m., $20 ADV, $25 DOS. Agora Ballroom
